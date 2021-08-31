Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

144,381 KM

Details Description Features

$17,416

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

144,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7756290
  Stock #: 21-5116
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA1FG294020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5116
  • Mileage 144,381 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, all new brakes front and rear, leather, panoramic sunroof, navigation, bluetooth, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, rear heated seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, blind spot monitors, backup camera and sensors, memory seat position, dual climate control, power tailgate, all wheel drive, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, push button start, and so much more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

