Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean local trade-in Jeep Wrangler from Clarington, ON! This Unlimited Sport Model looks amazing in its Grey paint and lift! The exterior features keyless entry, headlights and foglights, tinted privacy glass, aftermarket wheels and bigger tires, a matching spare, a factory removable hard top with front panels, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth and CD Player, A/C climate control with dont and rear window defrost settings, a mechanical 4x4 selection lever, fold-down rear seating, a large cargo area, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Call or Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Call or Text Mark: (905) 431-0955 email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2015 Jeep Wrangler

131,524 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4 Auto HardTop A/C Bluetooth CD XM Lifted

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4 Auto HardTop A/C Bluetooth CD XM Lifted

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1724100971
  2. 1724100972
  3. 1724100971
  4. 1724100972
  5. 1724100971
  6. 1724100971
  7. 1724100970
  8. 1724100971
  9. 1724100970
  10. 1724100970
  11. 1724100968
  12. 1724100971
  13. 1724100969
  14. 1724100968
  15. 1724100969
  16. 1724100968
  17. 1724100969
  18. 1724100970
  19. 1724100968
  20. 1724100970
  21. 1724100967
  22. 1724100969
  23. 1724100969
  24. 1724100970
  25. 1724100971
  26. 1724100971
  27. 1724100970
  28. 1724100970
  29. 1724100969
  30. 1724100970
  31. 1724100970
  32. 1724100967
  33. 1724100968
  34. 1724100968
  35. 1724100967
  36. 1724100969
  37. 1724100969
  38. 1724100970
  39. 1724100970
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,524KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG7FL622831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean local trade-in Jeep Wrangler from Clarington, ON! This Unlimited Sport Model looks amazing in its Grey paint and lift! The exterior features keyless entry, headlights and foglights, tinted privacy glass, aftermarket wheels and bigger tires, a matching spare, a factory removable hard top with front panels, a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and automatic transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth and CD Player, A/C climate control with don't and rear window defrost settings, a mechanical 4x4 selection lever, fold-down rear seating, a large cargo area, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Call or Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Call or Text Mark: (905) 431-0955 email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Touring 6Speed NAV Bluetooth BackupCam XM Alloy AC for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2014 Nissan 370Z Touring 6Speed NAV Bluetooth BackupCam XM Alloy AC 73,968 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD Heated Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CD A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD Heated Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CD A/C 224,007 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 HTD Leather NAV Bluetooth BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 HTD Leather NAV Bluetooth BackupCam 177,689 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler