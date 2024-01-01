$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sedona
LX Heated Cloth 8-Seater XM Bluetooth CD AC Alloys
2015 Kia Sedona
LX Heated Cloth 8-Seater XM Bluetooth CD AC Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 107,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW-KM Kia Sedona from Peterborough, ON! This LX model looks sharp and has great options inside and out! The exterior looks great in its Black paint, featuring keyless entry with proximity keys, power sliding passenger doors, automatic headlights, colour-matched power folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, parking sensors, factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with power adjustment and driver lumbar control, fold-away third row, and mid-row bench seating for 8 occupants, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with touch screen functions, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, CD Player and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Rear A/C, universal garage door opener, plenty of storage, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Great looking Van with room for the whole family, Carfax Claims Report Included!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906