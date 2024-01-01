Menu
Super-Clean LOW-KM Kia Sedona from Peterborough, ON! This LX model looks sharp and has great options inside and out! The exterior looks great in its Black paint, featuring keyless entry with proximity keys, power sliding passenger doors, automatic headlights, colour-matched power folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, parking sensors, factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with power adjustment and driver lumbar control, fold-away third row, and mid-row bench seating for 8 occupants, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with touch screen functions, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, CD Player and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Rear A/C, universal garage door opener, plenty of storage, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Great looking Van with room for the whole family, Carfax Claims Report Included!

2015 Kia Sedona

107,181 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sedona

LX Heated Cloth 8-Seater XM Bluetooth CD AC Alloys

2015 Kia Sedona

LX Heated Cloth 8-Seater XM Bluetooth CD AC Alloys

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,181KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C14F6014891

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 107,181 KM

Super-Clean LOW-KM Kia Sedona from Peterborough, ON! This LX model looks sharp and has great options inside and out! The exterior looks great in its Black paint, featuring keyless entry with proximity keys, power sliding passenger doors, automatic headlights, colour-matched power folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, parking sensors, factory alloy wheels, and a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with power adjustment and driver lumbar control, fold-away third row, and mid-row bench seating for 8 occupants, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with touch screen functions, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, CD Player and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Rear A/C, universal garage door opener, plenty of storage, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Great looking Van with room for the whole family, Carfax Claims Report Included!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2015 Kia Sedona