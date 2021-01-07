Menu
2015 Kia Sportage

173,885 KM

$8,952

$8,952

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

AWD 4DR AUTO LX

AWD 4DR AUTO LX

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

$8,952

173,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6555979
  Stock #: 21-4890
  VIN: KNDPBCAC3F7751969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,885 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive, bluetooth, heated seats, sat radio, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

