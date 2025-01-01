2015 Nissan Micra

Menu
WOW! Super-Clean, local Nissan Micra from Bowmanville, ON! This S model looks beautiful in its Blue paint, and has all of your basic essentials in a compact package, perfect for commuter or student driving! The exterior features keyed entry, headlights/day time running lights, steel wheels with nice covers and NEW All-Season Tires, FRESHLY INSTALLED, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder gas Engine and an Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5, a great amount of cargo space in a compact, manual mirrors, roll-down windows, steering wheel mounted cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player and MP3 capability, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, 12V/AUX Accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Attached!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
109,461KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP6FL212112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,461 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean, local Nissan Micra from Bowmanville, ON! This S model looks beautiful in its Blue paint, and has all of your basic essentials in a compact package, perfect for commuter or student driving! The exterior features keyed entry, headlights/day time running lights, steel wheels with nice covers and NEW All-Season Tires, FRESHLY INSTALLED, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder gas Engine and an Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5, a great amount of cargo space in a compact, manual mirrors, roll-down windows, steering wheel mounted cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player and MP3 capability, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, 12V/AUX Accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Attached!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

