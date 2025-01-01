$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
S Auto 1.6L AM/FM Radio A/C Cloth Hatchback
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,461 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean, local Nissan Micra from Bowmanville, ON! This S model looks beautiful in its Blue paint, and has all of your basic essentials in a compact package, perfect for commuter or student driving! The exterior features keyed entry, headlights/day time running lights, steel wheels with nice covers and NEW All-Season Tires, FRESHLY INSTALLED, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder gas Engine and an Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5, a great amount of cargo space in a compact, manual mirrors, roll-down windows, steering wheel mounted cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player and MP3 capability, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, 12V/AUX Accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Attached!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906