Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

94,436 KM

Details Description Features

$27,310

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,310

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 6840647
  2. 6840647
  3. 6840647
  4. 6840647
  5. 6840647
  6. 6840647
  7. 6840647
  8. 6840647
  9. 6840647
  10. 6840647
  11. 6840647
  12. 6840647
  13. 6840647
  14. 6840647
  15. 6840647
  16. 6840647
  17. 6840647
  18. 6840647
  19. 6840647
  20. 6840647
  21. 6840647
  22. 6840647
  23. 6840647
  24. 6840647
  25. 6840647
  26. 6840647
Contact Seller

$27,310

+ taxes & licensing

94,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6840647
  • Stock #: 21-4942
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0FS785913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4942
  • Mileage 94,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Big Horn! 4 new tires, low kms, bluetooth, backup camera, remote start, 5.7L Hemi, 4X4, tow package with trailer brake controller, 8 speed transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, rear sliding window, center console, spray on bed liner, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2017 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 55,961 KM
$16,520 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 65,338 KM
$21,575 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 93,848 KM
$28,917 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory