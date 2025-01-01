Menu
<p>Very clean trade-in from some local friends, 2.5 litre 4 cylinder, automatic with heated cloth seats, back up camera, bluetooth, large touch screen, deep tinted windows, two keys, well maintained, non smokers, no pets, great commuter or student car!</p><p>Carfax Claims Free Included!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

122,716 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD 2.5 Litre Auto Back up Cam Bluetooth

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD 2.5 Litre Auto Back up Cam Bluetooth

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,716KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV1FW226003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean trade-in from some local friends, 2.5 litre 4 cylinder, automatic with heated cloth seats, back up camera, bluetooth, large touch screen, deep tinted windows, two keys, well maintained, non smokers, no pets, great commuter or student car!

Carfax Claims Free Included!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-623-2906

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2015 Toyota RAV4