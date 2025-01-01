$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE FWD 2.5 Litre Auto Back up Cam Bluetooth
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean trade-in from some local friends, 2.5 litre 4 cylinder, automatic with heated cloth seats, back up camera, bluetooth, large touch screen, deep tinted windows, two keys, well maintained, non smokers, no pets, great commuter or student car!
Carfax Claims Free Included!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906