2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN LT W-1LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN LT W-1LT

Location

Tip Top Auto Shop

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,835KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4490106
  • Stock #: 19-4592
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB0G7105255
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Home of the NO ADMIN FEEs or HIDDEN CHARGES Voted Clarington, Bowmanville, Courtice Reader's choice BEST INDEPENDENT USED CAR DEALER and BEST USED CAR DEALERSHIP (we even beat out the big new car franchise stores) *No hassles, no haggles, no commission* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST!* Price includes Safety (unlike some of the dealers who sell the car as-is and charges extra on top of that), free CarProof Report, Tie that in with Amazing Customer Service and you will see why we are different on top of that the Owner won 2016 Canadian Auto Remarketing TOP 40 under 40. We even have a return policy! check out our website and see how we've changed the car buying experience. We don't sell cars, we help you buy them! www.tiptopauto.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

