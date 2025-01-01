Menu
<p>Very clean trade-in from a nice dealer out in Belleville, ON.  1.4 litre 4 cylinder Ecoboost Turbo, automatic, power drivers seat, heated leather seats, factory power sunroof, 18 factory alloy wheels, large touch screen stereo with Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, back up camera, satellite radio, previous non smoker, great kms, great colour! no interior odours, great commuter or student car for anyone!</p><p>Carfax Claims Report Included!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966</p>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

100,388 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ AWD Htd Lthr Bck Up Cam BT Sunroof

12918428

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ AWD Htd Lthr Bck Up Cam BT Sunroof

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
100,388KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJRSB1GL121427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean trade-in from a nice dealer out in Belleville, ON.  1.4 litre 4 cylinder Ecoboost Turbo, automatic, power driver's seat, heated leather seats, factory power sunroof, 18' factory alloy wheels, large touch screen stereo with Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, back up camera, satellite radio, previous non smoker, great kms, great colour! no interior odours, great commuter or student car for anyone!

Carfax Claims Report Included!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-623-2906

