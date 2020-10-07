Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,421 KM

Details Description Features

$13,516

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,516

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 6065535
  2. 6065535
  3. 6065535
  4. 6065535
  5. 6065535
  6. 6065535
  7. 6065535
  8. 6065535
  9. 6065535
  10. 6065535
  11. 6065535
  12. 6065535
  13. 6065535
  14. 6065535
  15. 6065535
  16. 6065535
  17. 6065535
  18. 6065535
  19. 6065535
  20. 6065535
  21. 6065535
  22. 6065535
  23. 6065535
  24. 6065535
  25. 6065535
  26. 6065535
Contact Seller

$13,516

+ taxes & licensing

99,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6065535
  • Stock #: 20-4834
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR332260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Bang for your buck! Great deal on a van! Whether you want a family mover or a work van, this is perfect for the job! Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 121,486 KM
$15,385 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 111,560 KM
$31,887 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Odyssey 4...
 174,985 KM
$16,360 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory