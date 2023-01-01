Menu
2016 Ford F-150

137,771 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 RegCab 8' Bluetooth Backup Cam FM/XM A/C

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 RegCab 8' Bluetooth Backup Cam FM/XM A/C

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451391
  • Stock #: D68659
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EF7GKD68659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 137,771 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean Ford F150 from London, ON! This XLT 4x4 Regular Cab is a great-looking, and driving truck, that shows well in its White paint with Black side stripes and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out. The exterior features keyless entry with an aftermarket remote start and coded entry on the door, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers, an 8-foot truck bed with Line-X Spray in Bedliner, "BakFlip" Hard folding tonneau cover, tinted privacy glass, a powerful 5.0L V8 and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth bucket seating and a fold-up center seat for 3 total occupants, power door locks, mirrors and windows, rear bedlight control, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, 4x4 selection knob, trailer backup assist, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Media Player, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front window defrost, Microsoft SYNC system, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more! If you bring this to the job site or boat launch, you will definitely turn some heads!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

