2016 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 RegCab 8' Bluetooth Backup Cam FM/XM A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FTMF1EF7GKD68659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 137,771 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean Ford F150 from London, ON! This XLT 4x4 Regular Cab is a great-looking, and driving truck, that shows well in its White paint with Black side stripes and factory alloy wheels, with fantastic options inside and out. The exterior features keyless entry with an aftermarket remote start and coded entry on the door, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers, an 8-foot truck bed with Line-X Spray in Bedliner, "BakFlip" Hard folding tonneau cover, tinted privacy glass, a powerful 5.0L V8 and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth bucket seating and a fold-up center seat for 3 total occupants, power door locks, mirrors and windows, rear bedlight control, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, 4x4 selection knob, trailer backup assist, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Media Player, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front window defrost, Microsoft SYNC system, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more! If you bring this to the job site or boat launch, you will definitely turn some heads!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
