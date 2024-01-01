$30,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C41409
- Mileage 151,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean F150 with a 5.0 litre V8, 4x4, 6.5' box length, 20" alloy wheels with all new Cooper tires, full power group, trailer park assist, large touch screen with bluetooth, bluetooth audio, back up camera, USB charging ports, heated cloth seats, trailer hitch, hard folding tonneau cover, deep tinted windows, certified and ready to go!
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
