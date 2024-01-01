Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super clean F150 with a 5.0 litre V8, 4x4, 6.5 box length, 20 alloy wheels with all new Cooper tires, full power group, trailer park assist, large touch screen with bluetooth, bluetooth audio, back up camera, USB charging ports, heated cloth seats, trailer hitch, hard folding tonneau cover, deep tinted windows, certified and ready to go!</p><p>Carfax Claims Free!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2016 Ford F-150

151,826 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1727121646
  2. 1727121650
  3. 1727121655
  4. 1727121659
  5. 1727121663
  6. 1727121667
  7. 1727121671
  8. 1727121676
  9. 1727121680
  10. 1727121685
  11. 1727121690
  12. 1727121695
  13. 1727121698
  14. 1727121702
  15. 1727121707
  16. 1727121711
  17. 1727121718
  18. 1727121722
  19. 1727121727
  20. 1727121732
  21. 1727121736
  22. 1727121741
  23. 1727121746
  24. 1727121766
  25. 1727121773
  26. 1727121778
  27. 1727121782
  28. 1727121786
  29. 1727121791
  30. 1727121796
  31. 1727121803
  32. 1727121809
  33. 1727121814
  34. 1727121819
  35. 1727121823
  36. 1727121827
  37. 1727121837
  38. 1727121851
  39. 1727121858
  40. 1727121862
  41. 1727121878
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,826KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF5GFC41409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C41409
  • Mileage 151,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean F150 with a 5.0 litre V8, 4x4, 6.5' box length, 20" alloy wheels with all new Cooper tires, full power group, trailer park assist, large touch screen with bluetooth, bluetooth audio, back up camera, USB charging ports, heated cloth seats, trailer hitch, hard folding tonneau cover, deep tinted windows, certified and ready to go!

Carfax Claims Free!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Heated Leather Sunroof BOSE Bluetooth BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Heated Leather Sunroof BOSE Bluetooth BackupCam 107,035 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD Panoramic HTD LTHR CarPlay NAV XM A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate AWD Panoramic HTD LTHR CarPlay NAV XM A/C 130,902 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 6Speed HardTop AM/FM A/C Cloth Alloys CD for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 6Speed HardTop AM/FM A/C Cloth Alloys CD 145,295 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150