905-623-2366
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
8 foot, long box, ice cold A/C, V6, RWD, 120km, automatic, box liner, 3 passenger, and more! Perfect work truck! Newer, reliable, fuel efficient, affordable, and practical! Talk about bang for you buck! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price, plus we have financing available for good or bad credit!
