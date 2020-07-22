Menu
120,686 KM

$17,494

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2WD Reg Cab 141" XL

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  Listing ID: 5377106
  Stock #: 20-4727
  VIN: 1FTMF1C83GKD47862

$17,494

+ taxes & licensing

120,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20-4727
  • Mileage 120,686 KM

Vehicle Description

8 foot, long box, ice cold A/C, V6, RWD, 120km, automatic, box liner, 3 passenger, and more! Perfect work truck! Newer, reliable, fuel efficient, affordable, and practical! Talk about bang for you buck! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price, plus we have financing available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Automatic
RWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

