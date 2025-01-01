$24,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon
SLT 4X4 HTD LTHR XM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam AC
2016 GMC Canyon
SLT 4X4 HTD LTHR XM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean GMC Canyon from Port Hope, ON! This SLT 4x4 model looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and remote start, automatic headlights, fog lights, sliding rear glass, chromed side mirrors and bumpers with rear bumper steps, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear window, a trailer hitch, Spray-in GMC bedliner, soft folding tonneau cover, beautiful factory polished alloy wheels, forward collision warning, lane departure assist, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with power adjustment and lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Trailer/Tow Mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving Truck!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906