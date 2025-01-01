Menu
<p>Super-Clean GMC Canyon from Port Hope, ON! This SLT 4x4 model looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and remote start, automatic headlights, fog lights, sliding rear glass, chromed side mirrors and bumpers with rear bumper steps, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear window, a trailer hitch, Spray-in GMC bedliner, soft folding tonneau cover, beautiful factory polished alloy wheels, forward collision warning, lane departure assist, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with power adjustment and lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Trailer/Tow Mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving Truck!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2016 GMC Canyon

152,998 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon

SLT 4X4 HTD LTHR XM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam AC

2016 GMC Canyon

SLT 4X4 HTD LTHR XM Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam AC

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,998KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTG6DE31G1145463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
