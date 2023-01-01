Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

127,857 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD Heated Leather Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Camera

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD Heated Leather Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Camera

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124961
  • Stock #: 126278
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H72GH126278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Honda CR-V from Pembroke, ON! This EX-L AWD model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks fantastic in its Silver paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, a trailer hitch, a right-side wing mirror camera, an All-Wheel-Drive system, a peppy 2.4L 4-cylinder motor, and a CVT transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with plenty of room for all occupants and cargo, heated front leather seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar support, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster with trip computers, multi-screen infotainment system with a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio, Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 capabilities, backup, and right side cameras, Dual-Zone A/C climate control, front, and rear window defrost settings, heated wiper blade area, USB/HDMI/12V accessory ports, cargo shade and more!

 

Great looking and driving SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

