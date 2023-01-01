$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906
2016 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD Heated Leather Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Camera
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10124961
- Stock #: 126278
- VIN: 2HKRM4H72GH126278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Honda CR-V from Pembroke, ON! This EX-L AWD model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks fantastic in its Silver paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, a trailer hitch, a right-side wing mirror camera, an All-Wheel-Drive system, a peppy 2.4L 4-cylinder motor, and a CVT transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with plenty of room for all occupants and cargo, heated front leather seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar support, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster with trip computers, multi-screen infotainment system with a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio, Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 capabilities, backup, and right side cameras, Dual-Zone A/C climate control, front, and rear window defrost settings, heated wiper blade area, USB/HDMI/12V accessory ports, cargo shade and more!
Great looking and driving SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
