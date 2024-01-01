Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean low-km Hyundai Elantra from Ottawa, ON! This GLS model looks amazing in its Cappuccino Brown pint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, electronic trunk release, factory alloy wheels, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and sporty 6-speed Manual transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats in both front and rear, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple steering wheel driving modes, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, leather-wrapped shift boot, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Call or Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Call or Text Mark: (905) 431-0955 email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

114,641 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS 6Speed HTD Cloth Sunroof BackupCam BT XM A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS 6Speed HTD Cloth Sunroof BackupCam BT XM A/C

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1724794423
  2. 1724794425
  3. 1724794425
  4. 1724794425
  5. 1724794425
  6. 1724794425
  7. 1724794424
  8. 1724794424
  9. 1724794424
  10. 1724794419
  11. 1724794425
  12. 1724794425
  13. 1724794423
  14. 1724794424
  15. 1724794422
  16. 1724794424
  17. 1724794425
  18. 1724794423
  19. 1724794424
  20. 1724794423
  21. 1724794420
  22. 1724794423
  23. 1724794424
  24. 1724794423
  25. 1724794425
  26. 1724794426
  27. 1724794423
  28. 1724794425
  29. 1724794425
  30. 1724794422
  31. 1724794423
  32. 1724794422
  33. 1724794421
  34. 1724794422
  35. 1724794424
  36. 1724794424
  37. 1724794421
  38. 1724794424
  39. 1724794426
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,641KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH0GU552702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean low-km Hyundai Elantra from Ottawa, ON! This GLS model looks amazing in its Cappuccino Brown pint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, electronic trunk release, factory alloy wheels, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and sporty 6-speed Manual transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats in both front and rear, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple steering wheel driving modes, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, leather-wrapped shift boot, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Call or Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Call or Text Mark: (905) 431-0955 email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT AWD Heated Leather Sunroof Bluetooth DVD Backup for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Dodge Journey GT AWD Heated Leather Sunroof Bluetooth DVD Backup 131,049 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 Auto HardTop A/C Bluetooth CD XM Lifted for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 Auto HardTop A/C Bluetooth CD XM Lifted 131,524 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport V6 Heated Seats Bluetooth Alloys CD for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport V6 Heated Seats Bluetooth Alloys CD 219,977 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra