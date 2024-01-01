$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS 6Speed HTD Cloth Sunroof BackupCam BT XM A/C
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS 6Speed HTD Cloth Sunroof BackupCam BT XM A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean low-km Hyundai Elantra from Ottawa, ON! This GLS model looks amazing in its Cappuccino Brown pint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, electronic trunk release, factory alloy wheels, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and sporty 6-speed Manual transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats in both front and rear, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple steering wheel driving modes, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, leather-wrapped shift boot, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Call or Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Call or Text Mark: (905) 431-0955 email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906