2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$21,471 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 0 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6892719

6892719 Stock #: 21-4955

21-4955 VIN: 5XYZUDLA0GG329146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-4955

Mileage 54,053 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD Navigation System Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.