2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

54,053 KM

Details

$21,471

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

54,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6892719
  • Stock #: 21-4955
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA0GG329146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4955
  • Mileage 54,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited! Nav, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled Leather seats, heated steering wheel, rear heated seats, bluetooth, backup camera, power tailgate, sat radio, dual climate control, blind spot monitors, all wheel drive, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, parking sensors, active eco, and so much more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

