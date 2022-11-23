Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

144,945 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 9439533
  2. 9439533
  3. 9439533
  4. 9439533
  5. 9439533
  6. 9439533
  7. 9439533
  8. 9439533
  9. 9439533
  10. 9439533
  11. 9439533
  12. 9439533
  13. 9439533
  14. 9439533
  15. 9439533
  16. 9439533
  17. 9439533
  18. 9439533
  19. 9439533
  20. 9439533
  21. 9439533
  22. 9439533
  23. 9439533
  24. 9439533
  25. 9439533
  26. 9439533
  27. 9439533
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,945KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9439533
  • Stock #: 22-5373
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG366101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate, because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good and bad credit. Finance with $0 down for as low as

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 I ...
 116,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 144,945 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 179,856 KM
$14,848 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory