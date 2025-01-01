Menu
<p>Super clean Santa Fe from a great local family! 2.4 litre 4 cylinder, All Wheel Drive, automatic, factory alloy wheels, factory tinted windows, heated front and rear cloth seats, rear window shades, AM/FM Stereo with Satellite radio, great fuel economy, great commuter or student car, low kms for a 2016, well maintained, non smoker, no pets, ICE cold A/C!</p><p>Carfax Claims Report Included!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966</p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

115,557 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Sport AWD HTD Cloth Bluetooth Alloys

12923249

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Sport AWD HTD Cloth Bluetooth Alloys

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,557KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB8GG306965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean Santa Fe from a great local family! 2.4 litre 4 cylinder, All Wheel Drive, automatic, factory alloy wheels, factory tinted windows, heated front and rear cloth seats, rear window shades, AM/FM Stereo with Satellite radio, great fuel economy, great commuter or student car, low kms for a 2016, well maintained, non smoker, no pets, ICE cold A/C!

Carfax Claims Report Included!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Door Shades

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-623-2906

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport