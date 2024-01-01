$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
PremiumAWD Heated Cloth Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Backup
2016 Hyundai Tucson
PremiumAWD Heated Cloth Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Backup
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,164 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Hyundai Tucson from Kingston, ON! This Premium AWD model looks incredible in its Burgundy Paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, blind spot monitor, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a sleek rear spoiler, along with a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission powering the AWD system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats front and rear, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO Drive mode for improved fuel economy, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking SUV with nice options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906