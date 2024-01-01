Menu
Super-Clean LOW KM Hyundai Tucson from Kingston, ON! This Premium AWD model looks incredible in its Burgundy Paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, blind spot monitor, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a sleek rear spoiler, along with a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission powering the AWD system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats front and rear, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO Drive mode for improved fuel economy, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking SUV with nice options!

2016 Hyundai Tucson

100,164 KM

$15,995

2016 Hyundai Tucson

PremiumAWD Heated Cloth Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Backup

2016 Hyundai Tucson

PremiumAWD Heated Cloth Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Backup

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$15,995

100,164KM
VIN KM8J3CA48GU211797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW KM Hyundai Tucson from Kingston, ON! This Premium AWD model looks incredible in its Burgundy Paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, blind spot monitor, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a sleek rear spoiler, along with a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission powering the AWD system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats front and rear, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO Drive mode for improved fuel economy, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking SUV with nice options!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

2016 Hyundai Tucson