2016 Hyundai Tucson

119,843 KM

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

119,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7249652
  Stock #: 21-5039
  VIN: KM8J3CA47GU216795

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21-5039
  Mileage 119,843 KM

Vehicle Description

Nav, leather, panoramic sunroof, all wheel drive, Bluetooth, backup camera, power tailgate, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear heated seats, SiriusXM radio, blindnspit monitors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, dual climate control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

