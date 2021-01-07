Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

70,512 KM

$16,434

+ tax & licensing
$16,434

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

FWD 4DR SPORT

FWD 4DR SPORT

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$16,434

+ taxes & licensing

70,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6448531
  • Stock #: 21-4869
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB9GW307963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4869
  • Mileage 70,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, aftermarket rims, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2366

