$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
LX+ AWD-Turbo HTD Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth A/C Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-clean, local One-Owner Kia Sorento from Oshawa, ON! This LX+ AWD model comes with great options inside and out and looks awesome in its Black paint! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, factory alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, NEW All-Season Tires, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, Backup Camera and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO/Sport Drive modes for improved performance/fuel economy, differential lock setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Local One Owner, Great Options!
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
