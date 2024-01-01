Menu
Super-clean, local One-Owner Kia Sorento from Oshawa, ON! This LX+ AWD model comes with great options inside and out and looks awesome in its Black paint! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, factory alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, NEW All-Season Tires, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, Backup Camera and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO/Sport Drive modes for improved performance/fuel economy, differential lock setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Local One Owner, Great Options!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

2016 Kia Sorento

125,592 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD-Turbo HTD Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth A/C Alloys

2016 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD-Turbo HTD Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth A/C Alloys

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,592KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA15GG185899

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,592 KM

Super-clean, local One-Owner Kia Sorento from Oshawa, ON! This LX+ AWD model comes with great options inside and out and looks awesome in its Black paint! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, factory alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, NEW All-Season Tires, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, Backup Camera and MP3 capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO/Sport Drive modes for improved performance/fuel economy, differential lock setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Local One Owner, Great Options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Kia Sorento