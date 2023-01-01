$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906
2016 Kia Soul
SX Luxury HTD/CLD LTHR PanoramicRoof Bluetooth NAV
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10154505
- Stock #: 266761
- VIN: KNDJX3A59G7266761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean local Kia Soul from Orono, ON! This SX Luxury model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks fantastic in its Black on Black colour scheme and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, a large panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, power-folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder motor. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled front leather seats and heated rear seating, a power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, driver assist features like lane departure warning, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with Infinity premium Audio system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and rearview camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Active ECO mode for improved fuel efficiency, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Fantastic looking and driving Crossover/SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.