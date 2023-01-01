Menu
2016 Kia Soul

127,692 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury HTD/CLD LTHR PanoramicRoof Bluetooth NAV

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury HTD/CLD LTHR PanoramicRoof Bluetooth NAV

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,692KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154505
  • Stock #: 266761
  • VIN: KNDJX3A59G7266761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean local Kia Soul from Orono, ON! This SX Luxury model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks fantastic in its Black on Black colour scheme and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, a large panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, power-folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder motor. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled front leather seats and heated rear seating, a power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, driver assist features like lane departure warning, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with Infinity premium Audio system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and rearview camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Active ECO mode for improved fuel efficiency, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Fantastic looking and driving Crossover/SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

