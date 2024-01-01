2016 Kia Soul

Menu
Super-clean and well-equipped Kia Soul from Etobicoke, ON! This SX Model looks great in its Green paint and factory alloy wheels, and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a LARGE panoramic sunroof, beautiful machine-finished factory alloy wheels, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals and power-folding, roof rack rails, automatic headlights, foglights, lane departure warning, glimmering Green paint, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled leather front seats with diver power adjustment and lumbar control, heated rear seats, power door locks windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen Infinity premium audio AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Android Auto, iPod/MP3 capabilities, and a backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO driving mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Great looking and driving SUV!

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJX3A56G7870252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-clean and well-equipped Kia Soul from Etobicoke, ON! This SX Model looks great in its Green paint and factory alloy wheels, and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a LARGE panoramic sunroof, beautiful machine-finished factory alloy wheels, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals and power-folding, roof rack rails, automatic headlights, foglights, lane departure warning, glimmering Green paint, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled leather front seats with diver power adjustment and lumbar control, heated rear seats, power door locks windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen Infinity premium audio AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Android Auto, iPod/MP3 capabilities, and a backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO driving mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Great looking and driving SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Kia Soul