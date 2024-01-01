$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
SX HTD/CLD Lthr PanoRoof NAV Bluetooth AndroidAuto
2016 Kia Soul
SX HTD/CLD Lthr PanoRoof NAV Bluetooth AndroidAuto
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-clean and well-equipped Kia Soul from Etobicoke, ON! This SX Model looks great in its Green paint and factory alloy wheels, and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a LARGE panoramic sunroof, beautiful machine-finished factory alloy wheels, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals and power-folding, roof rack rails, automatic headlights, foglights, lane departure warning, glimmering Green paint, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated and cooled leather front seats with diver power adjustment and lumbar control, heated rear seats, power door locks windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen Infinity premium audio AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Android Auto, iPod/MP3 capabilities, and a backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO driving mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Great looking and driving SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906