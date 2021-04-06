Menu
2016 Kia Sportage

163,348 KM

$13,581

+ tax & licensing
$13,581

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2016 Kia Sportage

2016 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr Auto EX

2016 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr Auto EX

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$13,581

+ taxes & licensing

163,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6840653
  • Stock #: 21-4945
  • VIN: KNDPCCAC0G7807281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4945
  • Mileage 163,348 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, sat radio, dual climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, parking sensors, active eco, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2366

