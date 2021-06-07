Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

50,680 KM

Details Description Features

$14,350

+ tax & licensing
$14,350

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Man GS

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Man GS

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$14,350

+ taxes & licensing

50,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7261427
  Stock #: 21-5029
  VIN: 3MZBM1L77GM318956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5029
  • Mileage 50,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, 6 speed manual transmission, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, ice cold A/C, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

