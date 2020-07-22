Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

95,296 KM

Details Description Features

$25,458

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,458

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 5549070
  2. 5549070
  3. 5549070
  4. 5549070
  5. 5549070
  6. 5549070
  7. 5549070
  8. 5549070
  9. 5549070
  10. 5549070
  11. 5549070
  12. 5549070
  13. 5549070
  14. 5549070
  15. 5549070
  16. 5549070
  17. 5549070
  18. 5549070
  19. 5549070
  20. 5549070
  21. 5549070
  22. 5549070
  23. 5549070
  24. 5549070
  25. 5549070
Contact Seller

$25,458

+ taxes & licensing

95,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5549070
  • Stock #: 20-4740
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8GS175527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4740
  • Mileage 95,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Tow Package, backup Camera, 5.7L Hemi, 4X4, quad cab, SLT, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, power sliding rear window, 20" rims, and so much more! Great truck, low kms, great price! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price and we have a fair price the first time policy. That means you don't have to negotiate. Because we offer our best price up front! Financing is available!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2014 Chevrolet Volt ...
 141,401 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 93,175 KM
$5,869 + tax & lic
2016 Buick Encore FW...
 79,479 KM
$16,472 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory