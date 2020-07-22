+ taxes & licensing
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Bluetooth, Tow Package, backup Camera, 5.7L Hemi, 4X4, quad cab, SLT, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, power sliding rear window, 20" rims, and so much more! Great truck, low kms, great price! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price and we have a fair price the first time policy. That means you don't have to negotiate. Because we offer our best price up front! Financing is available!
