2016 RAM 1500

99,817 KM

$37,476

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

99,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362656
  • Stock #: 21-5050
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT0GS202398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5050
  • Mileage 99,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded! 4 new tires, navigation, sunroof, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated/cooled leather seats, tow package including trailer brake controller and tow mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, remote start, spray on bed liner, dual climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and so much more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

