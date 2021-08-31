Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

164,359 KM

Details Description Features

$23,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,971

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7660636
  2. 7660636
  3. 7660636
  4. 7660636
  5. 7660636
  6. 7660636
  7. 7660636
  8. 7660636
  9. 7660636
  10. 7660636
  11. 7660636
  12. 7660636
  13. 7660636
  14. 7660636
  15. 7660636
  16. 7660636
  17. 7660636
  18. 7660636
  19. 7660636
  20. 7660636
  21. 7660636
  22. 7660636
  23. 7660636
  24. 7660636
  25. 7660636
Contact Seller

$23,971

+ taxes & licensing

164,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7660636
  • Stock #: 21-5104
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4GS265682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5104
  • Mileage 164,359 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, quad cab, 8 speed transmission, 3.6L V6, SiriusXM, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, spray on bed liner, trailer brake controller, alloy wheels and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2016 RAM 1500 4WD QU...
 164,359 KM
$23,971 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 116,322 KM
$10,669 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 147,664 KM
$14,438 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory