Super-Clean local trade-in Subaru Crosstrek from Newcastle, ON! This Sport AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, with everything you need to travel in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty exterior styling, gorgeous factory machine finished dark alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer Engine, 6-Speed CVT transmission and All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats with spoty interior accent stitching, comfy rear seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a large cargo area with cargo privacy shade, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, along with mounted paddle shifters, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 Capabilities and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Local Crossover ready for wherever your next Adventure takes you!

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

159,002 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport AWD Heated Cloth Bluetooth RVCam XM CD A/C

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport AWD Heated Cloth Bluetooth RVCam XM CD A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,002KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC7GH262201

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,002 KM

Super-Clean local trade-in Subaru Crosstrek from Newcastle, ON! This Sport AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, with everything you need to travel in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty exterior styling, gorgeous factory machine finished dark alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer Engine, 6-Speed CVT transmission and All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats with spoty interior accent stitching, comfy rear seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a large cargo area with cargo privacy shade, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, along with mounted paddle shifters, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 Capabilities and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Local Crossover ready for wherever your next Adventure takes you!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2016 Subaru Crosstrek