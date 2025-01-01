$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
Sport AWD Heated Cloth Bluetooth RVCam XM CD A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean local trade-in Subaru Crosstrek from Newcastle, ON! This Sport AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, with everything you need to travel in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty exterior styling, gorgeous factory machine finished dark alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer Engine, 6-Speed CVT transmission and All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth seats with spoty interior accent stitching, comfy rear seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a large cargo area with cargo privacy shade, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, along with mounted paddle shifters, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 Capabilities and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Local Crossover ready for wherever your next Adventure takes you!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906