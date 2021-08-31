Menu
2016 Volkswagen Beetle

91,302 KM

$16,729

$16,729
+ tax & licensing
$16,729

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe 2dr Cpe Auto Comfortline

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe 2dr Cpe Auto Comfortline

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366

905-623-2366

$16,729

+ taxes & licensing

91,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7717714
  Stock #: 21-5115
  VIN: 3VWJ07AT7GM626705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21-5115
  • Mileage 91,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, sunroof, bluetooth, backup camera, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, traction control, and more! Looks great, super fun to drive! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

