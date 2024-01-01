$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT HTD Cloth FM/XM Keyless CarPlay BackupCam Alloy
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,943 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Chevrolet Cruze from Napanee, ON! This LT Hatchback model looks great in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a gorgeous set of factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, a cargo shade for increased privacy, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Commuter/Student Vehicle
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
