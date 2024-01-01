Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Chevrolet Cruze from Napanee, ON! This LT Hatchback model looks great in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a gorgeous set of factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, a cargo shade for increased privacy, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Commuter/Student Vehicle</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

129,943 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT HTD Cloth FM/XM Keyless CarPlay BackupCam Alloy

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT HTD Cloth FM/XM Keyless CarPlay BackupCam Alloy

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1729115160
  2. 1729115160
  3. 1729115159
  4. 1729115160
  5. 1729115159
  6. 1729115158
  7. 1729115152
  8. 1729115157
  9. 1729115159
  10. 1729115159
  11. 1729115156
  12. 1729115159
  13. 1729115158
  14. 1729115155
  15. 1729115158
  16. 1729115156
  17. 1729115159
  18. 1729115154
  19. 1729115159
  20. 1729115156
  21. 1729115159
  22. 1729115157
  23. 1729115155
  24. 1729115159
  25. 1729115160
  26. 1729115159
  27. 1729115159
  28. 1729115160
  29. 1729115160
  30. 1729115157
  31. 1729115157
  32. 1729115156
  33. 1729115153
  34. 1729115160
  35. 1729115157
  36. 1729115156
  37. 1729115157
  38. 1729115157
  39. 1729115157
  40. 1729115157
  41. 1729115157
  42. 1729115156
  43. 1729115153
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,943KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM7HS581345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Chevrolet Cruze from Napanee, ON! This LT Hatchback model looks great in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted rear privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, a gorgeous set of factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and backup camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, a cargo shade for increased privacy, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Commuter/Student Vehicle

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2022 Kia Forte LX HTDCloth Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam FM Keyless for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2022 Kia Forte LX HTDCloth Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam FM Keyless 61,699 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5+ 4x4 Longbox HTD Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5+ 4x4 Longbox HTD Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam XM 63,732 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4X4 Sunroof NAV Heated Leather CarPlay XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4X4 Sunroof NAV Heated Leather CarPlay XM 36,014 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze