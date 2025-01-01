$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus DVD Lthr Nav BT Pwr Doors Liftgat
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus DVD Lthr Nav BT Pwr Doors Liftgat
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 103,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean Premium Plus model with leather, DVD, navigation, power doors, power liftgate, black machined finished alloys, touch screen with back up camera and bluetooth, complete stow'n'go seating, deep tinted windows, previous non smoker, no odours.
Carfax Claims report included!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906