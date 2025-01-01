Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super clean Premium Plus model with leather, DVD, navigation, power doors, power liftgate, black machined finished alloys, touch screen with back up camera and bluetooth, complete stowngo seating, deep tinted windows, previous non smoker, no odours.  </p><p>Carfax Claims report included!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

103,831 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus DVD Lthr Nav BT Pwr Doors Liftgat

Watch This Vehicle
12913472

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus DVD Lthr Nav BT Pwr Doors Liftgat

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1756397712651
  2. 1756397713224
  3. 1756397713744
  4. 1756397714253
  5. 1756397714712
  6. 1756397715184
  7. 1756397715672
  8. 1756397716176
  9. 1756397716631
  10. 1756397717105
  11. 1756397717525
  12. 1756397717986
  13. 1756397718440
  14. 1756397718953
  15. 1756397719369
  16. 1756397719848
  17. 1756397720298
  18. 1756397720725
  19. 1756397721186
  20. 1756397721622
  21. 1756397722056
  22. 1756397722484
  23. 1756397722930
  24. 1756397723579
  25. 1756397724055
  26. 1756397724517
  27. 1756397724939
  28. 1756397725372
  29. 1756397725821
  30. 1756397726341
  31. 1756397726793
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,831KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8HR772245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 103,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean Premium Plus model with leather, DVD, navigation, power doors, power liftgate, black machined finished alloys, touch screen with back up camera and bluetooth, complete stow'n'go seating, deep tinted windows, previous non smoker, no odours.  

Carfax Claims report included!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ AWD Htd Lthr Bck Up Cam BT Sunroof for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ AWD Htd Lthr Bck Up Cam BT Sunroof 100,388 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD Tow Pckg Alloys Back Up Cam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD Tow Pckg Alloys Back Up Cam 94,155 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Plug-in Hybrid 1.8 4cyl Nav Htd Lthr for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade Plug-in Hybrid 1.8 4cyl Nav Htd Lthr 103,262 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan