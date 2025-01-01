$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT DVD Stow'N'Go FM/XM BackupCam Bluetooth DualAC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,058 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean One-Owner Dodge Grand Caravan with Good KM! This SXT model looks great in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready to tackle any road trip in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, daytime running lights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, sliding side passenger doors, and power rear vent windows, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all 7 occupants through its mid and rear row Stow'N'GO seating that maximizes either passenger or cargo versatility, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, CD Player and Integrated DVD Entertainment system, Multi -Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, 115V power mode, a multitude of cupholders and storage areas that ensure everyone is comfortable and has drinks within reach, rear seating convex mirror to keep an eye on cargo or the kiddos, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, ONE OWNER Caravan, Perfect for Family and Daily Driving!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
