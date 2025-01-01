Menu
WOW! Super-Clean One-Owner Dodge Grand Caravan with Good KM! This SXT model looks great in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready to tackle any road trip in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, daytime running lights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, sliding side passenger doors, and power rear vent windows, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all 7 occupants through its mid and rear row StowNGO seating that maximizes either passenger or cargo versatility, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, CD Player and Integrated DVD Entertainment system, Multi -Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, 115V power mode, a multitude of cupholders and storage areas that ensure everyone is comfortable and has drinks within reach, rear seating convex mirror to keep an eye on cargo or the kiddos, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

Carfax Claims Free, ONE OWNER Caravan, Perfect for Family and Daily Driving!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,058 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD Stow'N'Go FM/XM BackupCam Bluetooth DualAC

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT DVD Stow'N'Go FM/XM BackupCam Bluetooth DualAC

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,058KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1HR875345

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,058 KM

WOW! Super-Clean One-Owner Dodge Grand Caravan with Good KM! This SXT model looks great in its Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, and is ready to tackle any road trip in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, daytime running lights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, sliding side passenger doors, and power rear vent windows, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all 7 occupants through its mid and rear row Stow'N'GO seating that maximizes either passenger or cargo versatility, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, CD Player and Integrated DVD Entertainment system, Multi -Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel economy, 115V power mode, a multitude of cupholders and storage areas that ensure everyone is comfortable and has drinks within reach, rear seating convex mirror to keep an eye on cargo or the kiddos, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, ONE OWNER Caravan, Perfect for Family and Daily Driving!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan