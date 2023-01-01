$23,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD HTD/CLD LTHR NAV Sunroof CarPlay XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10524135
- Stock #: C25593
- VIN: 2FMPK4K91HBC25593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean One-Owner Ford Edge from Cobourg, ON! This Titanium AWD model comes loaded up with absolutely everything you could need to make your drive comfortable and enjoyable with great options inside and out! The exterior looks great in its Grey paint with factory machine-finished alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, a large panoramic sunroof, power rear liftgate, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission that drives the All Wheel Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with plenty of room for all 5 occupants, heated and cooled leather front seats with heated leather rear seating, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, driver-side memory settings, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use multi-display gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, power sliding roof shade, all-weather floor mats and cargo mat, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Beautiful SUV Loaded with options!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner!
