Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

131,526 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD HTD/CLD LTHR NAV Sunroof CarPlay XM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD HTD/CLD LTHR NAV Sunroof CarPlay XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1696954790
  2. 1696954790
  3. 1696954791
  4. 1696954789
  5. 1696954791
  6. 1696954791
  7. 1696954787
  8. 1696954790
  9. 1696954785
  10. 1696954785
  11. 1696954787
  12. 1696954791
  13. 1696954789
  14. 1696954791
  15. 1696954791
  16. 1696954790
  17. 1696954787
  18. 1696954790
  19. 1696954788
  20. 1696954791
  21. 1696954790
  22. 1696954781
  23. 1696954788
  24. 1696954789
  25. 1696954789
  26. 1696954790
  27. 1696954789
  28. 1696954788
  29. 1696954785
  30. 1696954789
  31. 1696954789
  32. 1696954788
  33. 1696954791
  34. 1696954791
  35. 1696954791
  36. 1696954787
  37. 1696954790
  38. 1696954790
  39. 1696954786
  40. 1696954787
  41. 1696954787
  42. 1696954788
  43. 1696954789
  44. 1696954788
  45. 1696954788
  46. 1696954790
  47. 1696954790
  48. 1696954788
  49. 1696954790
  50. 1696954784
  51. 1696954787
  52. 1696954791
  53. 1696954791
  54. 1696954791
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,526KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10524135
  • Stock #: C25593
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K91HBC25593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean One-Owner Ford Edge from Cobourg, ON! This Titanium AWD model comes loaded up with absolutely everything you could need to make your drive comfortable and enjoyable with great options inside and out! The exterior looks great in its Grey paint with factory machine-finished alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, a large panoramic sunroof, power rear liftgate, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission that drives the All Wheel Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with plenty of room for all 5 occupants, heated and cooled leather front seats with heated leather rear seating, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar control, driver-side memory settings, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use multi-display gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, power sliding roof shade, all-weather floor mats and cargo mat, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! Beautiful SUV Loaded with options!

 

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2018 Buick Encore Pr...
 36,321 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger Spo...
 165,213 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 108,657 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory