<p>Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Ford Escape from Belleville, ON! This SE FWD model looks amazing in its Gold paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, colour-matched heated side mirrors, sporty dual exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, ample cargo space, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, MP3 and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Stop/Start Override, USB/12V accessory ports, Sport Shift Setting, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking and Driving LOW-KM SUV!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Ford Escape

83,241 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
83,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GDXHUB09687

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,241 KM

Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Ford Escape from Belleville, ON! This SE FWD model looks amazing in its Gold paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, colour-matched heated side mirrors, sporty dual exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, ample cargo space, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, MP3 and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Stop/Start Override, USB/12V accessory ports, Sport Shift Setting, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking and Driving LOW-KM SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

