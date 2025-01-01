$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE 1.5 Heated Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth Backup Cam A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Ford Escape from Belleville, ON! This SE FWD model looks amazing in its Gold paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, colour-matched heated side mirrors, sporty dual exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, ample cargo space, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, MP3 and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto Stop/Start Override, USB/12V accessory ports, Sport Shift Setting, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great Looking and Driving LOW-KM SUV!
Vehicle Features
