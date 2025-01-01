Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean and well-maintained Ford Escape from Sudbury, ON! This SE FWD model looks stunning in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and upgrades! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote power rear liftgate, coded entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a front bug/rock deflector, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a comfortable rear seating area and a large cargo area with a retractable shade, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, SmartPhone mirroring, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start Override Button, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving SUV!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Ford Escape

124,444 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth SmartPhone BackupCam XM

Watch This Vehicle
12695160

2017 Ford Escape

SE HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth SmartPhone BackupCam XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1751037735
  2. 1751037735
  3. 1751037735
  4. 1751037735
  5. 1751037735
  6. 1751037735
  7. 1751037735
  8. 1751037735
  9. 1751037736
  10. 1751037736
  11. 1751037736
  12. 1751037736
  13. 1751037736
  14. 1751037736
  15. 1751037737
  16. 1751037737
  17. 1751037737
  18. 1751037737
  19. 1751037737
  20. 1751037737
  21. 1751037737
  22. 1751037738
  23. 1751037738
  24. 1751037738
  25. 1751037738
  26. 1751037738
  27. 1751037738
  28. 1751037738
  29. 1751037738
  30. 1751037738
  31. 1751037738
  32. 1751037738
  33. 1751037738
  34. 1751037738
  35. 1751037738
  36. 1751037738
  37. 1751037739
  38. 1751037739
  39. 1751037739
  40. 1751037739
  41. 1751037739
  42. 1751037739
  43. 1751037739
  44. 1751037739
  45. 1751037739
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,444KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD0HUF00041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean and well-maintained Ford Escape from Sudbury, ON! This SE FWD model looks stunning in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and upgrades! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote power rear liftgate, coded entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a front bug/rock deflector, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a comfortable rear seating area and a large cargo area with a retractable shade, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, SmartPhone mirroring, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start Override Button, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2018 Honda CR-V TouringAWD HTD LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Honda CR-V TouringAWD HTD LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam 75,389 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Kodiak Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Kodiak Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C 203,986 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express CREW 4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam AC for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express CREW 4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam AC 126,624 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Ford Escape