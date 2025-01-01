$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth SmartPhone BackupCam XM
2017 Ford Escape
SE HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth SmartPhone BackupCam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean and well-maintained Ford Escape from Sudbury, ON! This SE FWD model looks stunning in its Red paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options and upgrades! The exterior features keyless entry with a remote power rear liftgate, coded entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, a front bug/rock deflector, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a comfortable rear seating area and a large cargo area with a retractable shade, steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, SmartPhone mirroring, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Auto-Stop/Start Override Button, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906