2017 Ford Escape

89,549 KM

$21,747

+ tax & licensing
$21,747

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$21,747

+ taxes & licensing

89,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7416839
  Stock #: 21-5053
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96HUE18999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5053
  • Mileage 89,549 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, LOADED, Titanium, navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power tailgate, Bluetooth, backup camera, memory seat position, 4X4, 2.0L eco-boost engine, front and rear parking sensors, this car will literally park itself, including parallel parking itself. Every option you could want or need! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

