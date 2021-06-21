+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2366
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366
+ taxes & licensing
4 new tires, LOADED, Titanium, navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power tailgate, Bluetooth, backup camera, memory seat position, 4X4, 2.0L eco-boost engine, front and rear parking sensors, this car will literally park itself, including parallel parking itself. Every option you could want or need! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7