2017 Ford Focus

114,929 KM

Details Description Features

$11,570

+ tax & licensing
$11,570

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2017 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$11,570

+ taxes & licensing

114,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6065529
  Stock #: 30-4835
  VIN: 1FADP3K25HL220408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30-4835
  • Mileage 114,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, automatic transmission, hatchback, power windows, power locks, power/heated mirrors, cruise control, and more! Plus safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles! Financing is available for good or bad credit!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

