2017 Ford Fusion
PlatinumAWD HTD/CLD Leather NAV Sunroof CarPlay XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,103 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean well equipped and maintained Ford Fusion from Lindsay, ON! This Platinum AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, keycode entry and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, 'self' parking assist, lane keeping assist, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, chromed accents, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated and cooled front leather seats with lumbar controls, diamond accent stitches, and driver memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with SONY Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parallel/perpendicular park assist button, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Attached, Amazing options, and a history of rustproofing and dealer maintenance!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
+ taxes & licensing
