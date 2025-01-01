Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW! Super-Clean well equipped and maintained Ford Fusion from Lindsay, ON! This Platinum AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, keycode entry and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, self parking assist, lane keeping assist, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, chromed accents, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated and cooled front leather seats with lumbar controls, diamond accent stitches, and driver memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with SONY Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parallel/perpendicular park assist button, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Amazing options, and a history of rustproofing and dealer maintenance!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Ford Fusion

126,103 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Fusion

PlatinumAWD HTD/CLD Leather NAV Sunroof CarPlay XM

Watch This Vehicle
12297540

2017 Ford Fusion

PlatinumAWD HTD/CLD Leather NAV Sunroof CarPlay XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1742399525
  2. 1742399537
  3. 1742399536
  4. 1742399537
  5. 1742399537
  6. 1742399537
  7. 1742399536
  8. 1742399532
  9. 1742399530
  10. 1742399536
  11. 1742399536
  12. 1742399537
  13. 1742399536
  14. 1742399537
  15. 1742399535
  16. 1742399536
  17. 1742399535
  18. 1742399536
  19. 1742399524
  20. 1742399525
  21. 1742399524
  22. 1742399533
  23. 1742399525
  24. 1742399523
  25. 1742399523
  26. 1742399532
  27. 1742399534
  28. 1742399525
  29. 1742399536
  30. 1742399524
  31. 1742399533
  32. 1742399534
  33. 1742399535
  34. 1742399535
  35. 1742399534
  36. 1742399530
  37. 1742399536
  38. 1742399534
  39. 1742399535
  40. 1742399533
  41. 1742399533
  42. 1742399534
  43. 1742399536
  44. 1742399535
  45. 1742399535
  46. 1742399535
  47. 1742399535
  48. 1742399534
  49. 1742399535
  50. 1742399537
  51. 1742399536
  52. 1742399525
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,103KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D9XHR152643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,103 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean well equipped and maintained Ford Fusion from Lindsay, ON! This Platinum AWD model looks amazing in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, keycode entry and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, 'self' parking assist, lane keeping assist, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual exhaust, chromed accents, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated and cooled front leather seats with lumbar controls, diamond accent stitches, and driver memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with SONY Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parallel/perpendicular park assist button, universal garage door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Amazing options, and a history of rustproofing and dealer maintenance!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Parking Assist
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 Cloth 6Pass Android RearCam XM AC for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 Cloth 6Pass Android RearCam XM AC 29,909 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM AC for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM AC 122,533 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk4X4 Leather Bluetooth RemStart XM RearCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk4X4 Leather Bluetooth RemStart XM RearCam 126,750 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion