<p>Super-Clean, Local Trade-in GMC Sierra 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This SLE Elevation model looks amazing in its Black/Black Colour scheme and has nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched mirrors and bumpers with bumper steps, a spray-in bedliner, a soft folding tonneau cover, tinted privacy glass, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, parking sensors, a powerful 5.3L V8 and Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a power adjustable drivers seat with lumber controls, power drivers pedals, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, an electronic 4x4 selection knob, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, trailer mode, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parking sensors button and hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, power sliding rear glass, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, all-weather floor mats and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Great Options, Ready for whatever you throw at or in it!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

142,257 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation4x4 CarPlay XM Bluetooth BackupCam AC

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation4x4 CarPlay XM Bluetooth BackupCam AC

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,257KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC6HG447784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, Local Trade-in GMC Sierra 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This SLE Elevation model looks amazing in its Black/Black Colour scheme and has nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched mirrors and bumpers with bumper steps, a spray-in bedliner, a soft folding tonneau cover, tinted privacy glass, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, parking sensors, a powerful 5.3L V8 and Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a power adjustable driver's seat with lumber controls, power drivers pedals, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, an electronic 4x4 selection knob, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, trailer mode, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parking sensors button and hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, power sliding rear glass, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, all-weather floor mats and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Great Options, Ready for whatever you throw at or in it!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 GMC Sierra 1500