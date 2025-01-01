2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$27,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 142,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, Local Trade-in GMC Sierra 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This SLE Elevation model looks amazing in its Black/Black Colour scheme and has nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched mirrors and bumpers with bumper steps, a spray-in bedliner, a soft folding tonneau cover, tinted privacy glass, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, parking sensors, a powerful 5.3L V8 and Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 occupants, a power adjustable driver's seat with lumber controls, power drivers pedals, power door locks, windows and mirrors, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, an electronic 4x4 selection knob, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, trailer mode, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parking sensors button and hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, power sliding rear glass, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, all-weather floor mats and more!
Carfax Attached, Great Options, Ready for whatever you throw at or in it!
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
