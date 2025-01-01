Menu
<p>Super-Clean local GMC Sierra 1500 from Oshawa, ON! This SLE Elevation 4x4 Crew Cab model looks awesome in its White paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour matched side mirrors, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, rear bumper step, colour matched bumpers, a spray in GMC bedliner, GMC softfold tonneau cover, chromed running boards, Z 71 and Elevation badging, beautiful Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission powering the 4x4 System! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through the convenient foldup centre console, power adjustable driver seat with lumbar control, all-weather front mats, spacious back seat, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, tow mode and manual gear selection option, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, 12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking Elevation, ready for toys, trailers or the job site!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

133,777 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew 4x4 Cloth RemStart CarPlay BackupCam XM

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew 4x4 Cloth RemStart CarPlay BackupCam XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,777KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC3HG326419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 133,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 GMC Sierra 1500