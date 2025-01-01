$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Crew 4x4 Cloth RemStart CarPlay BackupCam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 133,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean local GMC Sierra 1500 from Oshawa, ON! This SLE Elevation 4x4 Crew Cab model looks awesome in its White paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour matched side mirrors, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, rear bumper step, colour matched bumpers, a spray in GMC bedliner, GMC softfold tonneau cover, chromed running boards, Z 71 and Elevation badging, beautiful Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission powering the 4x4 System! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through the convenient foldup centre console, power adjustable driver seat with lumbar control, all-weather front mats, spacious back seat, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, tow mode and manual gear selection option, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, 12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking Elevation, ready for toys, trailers or the job site!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
