Clean and Tidy GMC Sierra 1500 Trade-in from Cobourg, ON! This SLE Crew Cab Kodiak 4x4 model looks sharp in its Grey/Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, rear bumper steps, a spray-in GMC bedliner and a hard folding REV tonneau cover, colour matched side mirrors, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated cloth front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Nice looking Truck ready for the Jobsite or Campsite!

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

203,986 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Kodiak Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Kodiak Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,986KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC8HG429223

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 203,986 KM

Clean and Tidy GMC Sierra 1500 Trade-in from Cobourg, ON! This SLE Crew Cab Kodiak 4x4 model looks sharp in its Grey/Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, rear bumper steps, a spray-in GMC bedliner and a hard folding "REV" tonneau cover, colour matched side mirrors, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Nice looking Truck ready for the Jobsite or Campsite!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

PDU
Z71

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$23,995

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 GMC Sierra 1500