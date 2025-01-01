$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Kodiak Crew HTD Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 203,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean and Tidy GMC Sierra 1500 Trade-in from Cobourg, ON! This SLE Crew Cab Kodiak 4x4 model looks sharp in its Grey/Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed bumpers, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, rear bumper steps, a spray-in GMC bedliner and a hard folding "REV" tonneau cover, colour matched side mirrors, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Nice looking Truck ready for the Jobsite or Campsite!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906