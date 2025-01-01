Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Belleville, ON! This SLE Elevation Crew Cab 4x4 looks incredible in its Blue paint and Factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, chromed running boards, colour-matched bumpers with rear bumper steps and front tow hooks, a spray-in GMC Bedliner and Soft-Folding GMC Tonneau cover, Gorgeous Black Factory Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, a power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating, electronic 4x4 selection and integrated trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, column shifter with Tow/Trailer mode, a large central AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Report Attached, Sharp looking Truck, ready for wherever the road takes you!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

166,200 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM

Watch This Vehicle
13073842

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1760543699
  2. 1760543698
  3. 1760543699
  4. 1760543699
  5. 1760543698
  6. 1760543699
  7. 1760543697
  8. 1760543698
  9. 1760543699
  10. 1760543697
  11. 1760543699
  12. 1760543698
  13. 1760543697
  14. 1760543697
  15. 1760543697
  16. 1760543696
  17. 1760543698
  18. 1760543698
  19. 1760543697
  20. 1760543695
  21. 1760543697
  22. 1760543696
  23. 1760543695
  24. 1760543697
  25. 1760543698
  26. 1760543697
  27. 1760543698
  28. 1760543699
  29. 1760543698
  30. 1760543696
  31. 1760543698
  32. 1760543696
  33. 1760543696
  34. 1760543696
  35. 1760543696
  36. 1760543696
  37. 1760543695
  38. 1760543695
  39. 1760543698
  40. 1760543696
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MECXHG497460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Belleville, ON! This SLE Elevation Crew Cab 4x4 looks incredible in its Blue paint and Factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, chromed running boards, colour-matched bumpers with rear bumper steps and front tow hooks, a spray-in GMC Bedliner and Soft-Folding GMC Tonneau cover, Gorgeous Black Factory Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating, electronic 4x4 selection and integrated trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, column shifter with Tow/Trailer mode, a large central AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Report Attached, Sharp looking Truck, ready for wherever the road takes you!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM 166,200 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR Heated-Leather SkyCam CarPlay BOSE RemStart XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SR Heated-Leather SkyCam CarPlay BOSE RemStart XM 60,926 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS HTD-Cloth Sunroof CarPlay Dual-A/C BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS HTD-Cloth Sunroof CarPlay Dual-A/C BackupCam 226,379 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 GMC Sierra 1500