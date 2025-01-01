$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Belleville, ON! This SLE Elevation Crew Cab 4x4 looks incredible in its Blue paint and Factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, chromed running boards, colour-matched bumpers with rear bumper steps and front tow hooks, a spray-in GMC Bedliner and Soft-Folding GMC Tonneau cover, Gorgeous Black Factory Alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating, electronic 4x4 selection and integrated trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, column shifter with Tow/Trailer mode, a large central AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Report Attached, Sharp looking Truck, ready for wherever the road takes you!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906