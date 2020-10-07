Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

61,055 KM

$34,789

+ tax & licensing
$34,789

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$34,789

+ taxes & licensing

61,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6065532
  • Stock #: 20-4840
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG482772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4840
  • Mileage 61,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Z71, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, tow package, tonneau cover, dual climate control, sat radio, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, rear defrost, spray in bed liner, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles! Financing is available for good or bad credit, with competitive rates, warranties, and insurances available!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

