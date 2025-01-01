$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
Touring HTD LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay XM BackupCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean and well-equipped Honda Accord from Mississauga, ON! This Touring model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, lane departure warning, parking sensors, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise, chromed accents, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and CVT Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power-adjustable front seats with driver lumbar and memory controls, heated leather rear seats, a spacious trunk, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, multifunction infotainment screen and large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Camera, and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Wireless device charger, USB/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving Sedan with a history of dealer maintenance!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
