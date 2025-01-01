2017 Honda Accord

Menu
<p>Super-Clean and well-equipped Honda Accord from Mississauga, ON! This Touring model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, lane departure warning, parking sensors, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise, chromed accents, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and CVT Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power-adjustable front seats with driver lumbar and memory controls, heated leather rear seats, a spacious trunk, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, multifunction infotainment screen and large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Camera, and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Wireless device charger, USB/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving Sedan with a history of dealer maintenance!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

133,122 KM

Details Description Features

Touring HTD LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay XM BackupCam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
133,122KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F00HA802318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean and well-equipped Honda Accord from Mississauga, ON! This Touring model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, lane departure warning, parking sensors, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise, chromed accents, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and CVT Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power-adjustable front seats with driver lumbar and memory controls, heated leather rear seats, a spacious trunk, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, multifunction infotainment screen and large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Camera, and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Wireless device charger, USB/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking and driving Sedan with a history of dealer maintenance!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

