Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Wow! Stunning, Great KM Honda Civic from Kingston, ON! This Touring Turbo model comes loaded up with fantastic options inside and out and looks amazing in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and factory remote start, a large power sunroof, factory machine-finished black alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, driver assist features such as lane departure warnings and forward collision warning, rear hitch perfect for a bike or luggage rack, tinted privacy glass, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, and CVT automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front and rear seats, power-adjustable front seating, all-weather mats for front, rear, and cargo area, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and adaptive cruise controls, push-button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Camera, Passenger side Blind-spot camera, and MP3 capabilities, a wireless device charger mounted in the console, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings with heated mirrors, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel efficiency, Brake Hold setting, USB/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, GREAT KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Honda Civic

106,442 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

Touring HTD LTHR Sunroof CarPlay Backup Dual-A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Touring HTD LTHR Sunroof CarPlay Backup Dual-A/C

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1700839532
  2. 1700839531
  3. 1700839532
  4. 1700839532
  5. 1700839532
  6. 1700839532
  7. 1700839529
  8. 1700839524
  9. 1700839530
  10. 1700839532
  11. 1700839531
  12. 1700839530
  13. 1700839530
  14. 1700839531
  15. 1700839530
  16. 1700839531
  17. 1700839529
  18. 1700839532
  19. 1700839530
  20. 1700839529
  21. 1700839531
  22. 1700839530
  23. 1700839525
  24. 1700839531
  25. 1700839532
  26. 1700839531
  27. 1700839529
  28. 1700839532
  29. 1700839532
  30. 1700839532
  31. 1700839530
  32. 1700839525
  33. 1700839530
  34. 1700839529
  35. 1700839525
  36. 1700839531
  37. 1700839528
  38. 1700839528
  39. 1700839527
  40. 1700839528
  41. 1700839528
  42. 1700839528
  43. 1700839528
  44. 1700839529
  45. 1700839531
  46. 1700839531
  47. 1700839527
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,442KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F90HH101609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Stunning, Great KM Honda Civic from Kingston, ON! This Touring Turbo model comes loaded up with fantastic options inside and out and looks amazing in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and factory remote start, a large power sunroof, factory machine-finished black alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, driver assist features such as lane departure warnings and forward collision warning, rear hitch perfect for a bike or luggage rack, tinted privacy glass, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, and CVT automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front and rear seats, power-adjustable front seating, all-weather mats for front, rear, and cargo area, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and adaptive cruise controls, push-button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Camera, Passenger side Blind-spot camera, and MP3 capabilities, a wireless device charger mounted in the console, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings with heated mirrors, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel efficiency, Brake Hold setting, USB/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, GREAT KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2018 Buick Encore Premium AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth XM Backup for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Buick Encore Premium AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth XM Backup 166,348 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Canyon 2WD Elevation CarPlay Android Auto Backup Cam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2021 GMC Canyon 2WD Elevation CarPlay Android Auto Backup Cam XM 51,212 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT DVD Stow'N'Go Bluetooth Backup Cam Dual-A/C XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT DVD Stow'N'Go Bluetooth Backup Cam Dual-A/C XM 135,785 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic