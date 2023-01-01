$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring HTD LTHR Sunroof CarPlay Backup Dual-A/C
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Stunning, Great KM Honda Civic from Kingston, ON! This Touring Turbo model comes loaded up with fantastic options inside and out and looks amazing in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and factory remote start, a large power sunroof, factory machine-finished black alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, driver assist features such as lane departure warnings and forward collision warning, rear hitch perfect for a bike or luggage rack, tinted privacy glass, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, and CVT automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front and rear seats, power-adjustable front seating, all-weather mats for front, rear, and cargo area, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and adaptive cruise controls, push-button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Camera, Passenger side Blind-spot camera, and MP3 capabilities, a wireless device charger mounted in the console, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings with heated mirrors, ECON Driving mode for improved fuel efficiency, Brake Hold setting, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
