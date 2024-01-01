$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL Heated Cloth+Steering Bluetooth BackupCam XM AC
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL Heated Cloth+Steering Bluetooth BackupCam XM AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, One Owner Hyundai Elantra from Nepean, ON! This GL Auto model comes with great options inside and out! The exterior looks sharp in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, remote trunk release, and a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, multiple driving modes including ECO and Sport, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Android Auto, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906