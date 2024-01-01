Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean, One Owner Hyundai Elantra from Nepean, ON! This GL Auto model comes with great options inside and out! The exterior looks sharp in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, remote trunk release, and a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, multiple driving modes including ECO and Sport, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Android Auto, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

120,685 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Cloth+Steering Bluetooth BackupCam XM AC

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Heated Cloth+Steering Bluetooth BackupCam XM AC

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1727900560
  2. 1727900560
  3. 1727900560
  4. 1727900560
  5. 1727900545
  6. 1727900560
  7. 1727900559
  8. 1727900545
  9. 1727900560
  10. 1727900559
  11. 1727900556
  12. 1727900560
  13. 1727900559
  14. 1727900556
  15. 1727900559
  16. 1727900554
  17. 1727900559
  18. 1727900558
  19. 1727900556
  20. 1727900560
  21. 1727900557
  22. 1727900555
  23. 1727900557
  24. 1727900559
  25. 1727900558
  26. 1727900560
  27. 1727900556
  28. 1727900558
  29. 1727900559
  30. 1727900555
  31. 1727900553
  32. 1727900553
  33. 1727900554
  34. 1727900552
  35. 1727900554
  36. 1727900555
  37. 1727900556
  38. 1727900558
  39. 1727900558
  40. 1727900545
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,685KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXHU274209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, One Owner Hyundai Elantra from Nepean, ON! This GL Auto model comes with great options inside and out! The exterior looks sharp in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, remote trunk release, and a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, multiple driving modes including ECO and Sport, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Android Auto, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD HTD Lthr Sunroof NAV CarPlay RearCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD HTD Lthr Sunroof NAV CarPlay RearCam 98,852 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sedona LX Heated Cloth 8-Seater XM Bluetooth CD AC Alloys for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Kia Sedona LX Heated Cloth 8-Seater XM Bluetooth CD AC Alloys 107,181 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Upland 4x4 Heated Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Upland 4x4 Heated Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM A/C 131,103 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra