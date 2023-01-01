$18,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SE AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,823 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean optioned Hyundai Santa Fe Sport from Whitby, ON! This SE AWD model comes loaded up with nice options inside and out, with great-looking Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, a panoramic power sunroof with sliding cover, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor and parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front and rear seating, a fully power adjustable driver seat with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple drive modes to suit your driving style including ECO and sport, locking all-wheel-drive differential, easy to read and use gauge cluster, dash mounted storage, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
