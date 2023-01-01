Menu
Super-Clean optioned Hyundai Santa Fe Sport from Whitby, ON! This SE AWD model comes loaded up with nice options inside and out, with great-looking Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, a panoramic power sunroof with sliding cover, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor and parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission!  The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front and rear seating, a fully power adjustable driver seat with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple drive modes to suit your driving style including ECO and sport, locking all-wheel-drive differential, easy to read and use gauge cluster, dash mounted storage, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

121,823 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Alloys

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth FM/XM A/C Alloys

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,823KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6HG479062

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 121,823 KM

Super-Clean optioned Hyundai Santa Fe Sport from Whitby, ON! This SE AWD model comes loaded up with nice options inside and out, with great-looking Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, a panoramic power sunroof with sliding cover, integrated mirror turn signals, blind spot monitor and parking sensors, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission!  The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front and rear seating, a fully power adjustable driver seat with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple drive modes to suit your driving style including ECO and sport, locking all-wheel-drive differential, easy to read and use gauge cluster, dash mounted storage, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, CD Player, MP3 and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport